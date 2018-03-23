Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Kelly is proud to be taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay this afternoon.
Aaron Kelly is proud to be taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay this afternoon. Chris Ison ROK200318cbaton1
Sport

Rockhampton's Queen's Baton Relay celebration relocated

23rd Mar 2018 1:37 PM

DUE to predicted wet weather, this afternoon's final leg of the Queen's Baton Relay will be redirected to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, instead of Sir Raymond Huish Dr.

The final baton bearer will continue along Lion Creek Rd and enter the ahowgrounds via Gate 5.

Rockhampton's Own Baton Relay, the sausage sizzle, market stalls, food vendors and movie screening will also be held under cover at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion from 4.30pm to 9pm.

Public entry to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion is via Gate 2 on Exhibition Rd.

This is a free community event. Here is the program:

  • 4.30pm: Welcome
  • 4:30pm-5.30pm: Rockhampton's Own Baton Relay check-in (pre-registration is essential)
  • 4.40pm-5:30pm: Stage program
  • 5.30pm: Queen's Baton Relay arrives
  • 6pm: Rockhampton's Own Baton Relay
  • 6:45pm: Movie Paper Planes starts
queen's baton relay robert schwarten pavilion rockhampton showgrounds whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'It was worth fighting for': CQ mine's $87M dream dashed

'It was worth fighting for': CQ mine's $87M dream dashed

News CARBINE Resources had come closer than any other to re-opening the Mount Morgan Gold Mine, but their announcement today has left the town in shock.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:21 PM
BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

BREAKING: CQ officer suspended after misconduct finding

Crime The officer was found to have dishonestly obtained property.

  • 23rd Mar 2018 1:55 PM
Tickets for Beef Australia 2018 selling out fast

Tickets for Beef Australia 2018 selling out fast

News Week one into ticket sales and some events are already sold out

  • 23rd Mar 2018 2:00 PM
MAP: 130 open homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere

MAP: 130 open homes across Rockhampton and Gracemere

News Are you looking to buy a house? We've mapped out 130 properties

Local Partners