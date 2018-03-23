Rockhampton's Queen's Baton Relay celebration relocated

Aaron Kelly is proud to be taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay this afternoon.

DUE to predicted wet weather, this afternoon's final leg of the Queen's Baton Relay will be redirected to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, instead of Sir Raymond Huish Dr.

The final baton bearer will continue along Lion Creek Rd and enter the ahowgrounds via Gate 5.

Rockhampton's Own Baton Relay, the sausage sizzle, market stalls, food vendors and movie screening will also be held under cover at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion from 4.30pm to 9pm.

Public entry to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion is via Gate 2 on Exhibition Rd.

This is a free community event. Here is the program: