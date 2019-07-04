Rockhampton's residential property market is on the rise

ROCKHAMPTON'S residential property market indicator is finally on the rise, according to a national real estate report.

Herron Todd White's Month in Review for July reported Rockhampton's position on the residential property clock had improved slightly, rising from the bottom of the market (where it had been tracking since late 2017) to a position now considered to be in the recovery stage. However, it did state it was rising "very slowly”.

The report said this view was formed after a "tightening of vacancy rates, improved rental returns and apparent air of confidence after an election result which has seen the national spotlight shine on Central Queensland, much warmer and brighter than it has been for quite some time”.

Overall, the short to medium term performance of Rockhampton's residential property market is considered to be in a "period of stabilisation”.

Capital growth is reportedly not expected to be huge, but returns are said to remain fairly solid with vacancy rates tightening, currently below 3per cent.

Herron Todd White's report looked at what residential properties could be purchased in Rockhampton for $500,000, and said there were several options.

"Modern homes in North Rockhampton, namely Parkhurst, Frenchville and Norman Gardens, provide the option of purchasing an established four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with double garage in a well-regarded locality,” the report said.

"Alternatively, south of the river, a Queenslander, typically in neat, updated condition, with or without views, can be purchased in the areas of Allenstown, Wandal or the Range. Each of these options are generally sought by owner-occupiers, typically second or subsequent home owners looking to upgrade before the local market starts to see an improvement in prices.”

The report said buyers at this price should be comfortable investing in the current market, where prices have reportedly stabilised over recent months, especially with several infrastructure projects in the pipeline.

They including the Bruce Highway upgrade throughout the Parkhurst and Rockyview region (currently under construction), the proposed Rookwood Weir, Capricorn Highway duplication and the Rockhampton Ring Road projects.

Recent residential sales