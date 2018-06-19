Rockhhampton council donates fabric to make boomerang bags

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has delivered fabric to a local not-for-profit organisation ahead of the single-use plastic bag ban on July 1.

Environment spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, took the fabric packs to Kate Hollingsworth who hosts the Rockhampton branch of the Boomerang Bags group.

"Over 900 million single use plastic bags are used in Queensland each year, with 16 million ending up as litter which damages our environment and our wildlife,” Cr Wickerson said.

"Our local Boomerang Bags Rockhampton group is a fantastic initiative which aims to reduce the use of plastic bags by engaging local communities in the making of reusable bags made from recycled materials.

"(The) council is proud to support their work, and I am delighted that council staff have come together to donate hundreds of pieces of fabric.

"This donated fabric was then cut and packed into bag pattern pieces by the Endeavour Foundation.

"Given that the statewide single-use plastic bag ban comes into force for retailers in just a couple of weeks, now is the perfect time to get creative, do your bit for the environment, and make some beautiful and reusable boomerang bags.”

Ms Hollingsworth said the movement was all about providing reusable bag options to borrow and return at local shopping outlets.

"Boomerang Bags groups have long advocated for people to bring their own reusable bags to reduce the use of plastics,” she said.

"The 'ready to sew' packs provided by (the) council means we can get our members straight into sewing more bags, which can then be used in shops all over the region.

"Boomerang Bags is about getting the community involved in reusing, repurposing and using up already acquired materials.

"It's fully donation based, and we are always ready to welcome more volunteers.”

To donate fabric and pick up a 'ready to sew' pack, visit http://boomerangbags.org/community /rockhampton/

Visit the For Lease Space in Kern Arcade, East St (11am-1pm) until Thursday, June 28, to cut more bag patterns for ready to sew packs. Fabric provided.

Visit qldbagban.com.au