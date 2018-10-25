Headline acts unveiled: US band in huge Rockin Rocky line-up

MUSIC MAYHEM: Love & Theft is one of the exciting acts who are making their way to the region for Rockin Rocky in December.

CENTRAL Queensland music fans' prayers have been answered.

A huge line-up of talent will kiss this year goodbye while they showcase their skills for one of the region's most premier events.

This year's Rockin Rocky will electrify audiences at the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton from December 29 to 31.

Here are the acts sure to rock your socks off over three big days of entertainment!

Harte Street

Harte Street is your next excuse to listen to spill over country.

The brand new up and coming band have unofficially played major music festivals around Australia and Brisbane's Undressed Runaways in previous years.

They finally debuted as Harte Street at Eco Fashion Week Australia: Perth last November and they are preparing to take Australia by storm with their music.

The band features the sweetheart of country music, Bridget O'Shannessy as the lead vocalist, the bubbly Brodie Holmes on guitar and the Woods brothers, Luke on drums and Sam on bass.

Get ready to witness Australia's finest, Harte Street.

Casey Barnes

2018 Golden Guitar Finalist Casey Barnes is making a monumental impression on the Australian country music scene.

He's had hits in Europe, recorded and toured in America, appeared in a top-rating TV show in Australia and performed alongside many international stars including Mariah Carey, Lady Antebellum and Bryan Adams.

Writing with Rick Price continued into 2014 with Casey's EP 'Flesh & Bone'.

Produced by Price and mixed by Grammy Award winner Jason Lehning, this EP saw the release of four singles, 'Valentine','Flesh and Bone', 'Waiting On The Day' and 'Hard Times'.

Casey headed back to Nashville in 2016 to record his follow up album 'Live as One' at the famed Sound Emporium Studios.

This album showcased a mixture of fan-favourites plus new songs, including Casey's previous single, 'The One You Love', which was produced by ARIA award winning producer Nick Didia (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, Kasey Chambers).

Dee Jay Bux

Spanning a career of 23 years in the DJ industry and trailblazing the Australian breakthrough country DJ market, Dee Jaye Bux is the hottest new Aussie product to redefine country music down under.

Breaking out of the traditional DJ mould, Dee Jaye Bux has worked along such artists as The Black Sorrows, Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham, Shannon Noll, Adam Brand, Travis Collins, KipMoore, LeBrice, Thirsty Merc, Justice Crew just to name a few.

Country and funky, Dee Jaye Bux brings country goodness twisted with ultimate remixes and party anthems that is turning the country music genre on its head in Australia and delivering the genre to a whole new party audience - picking up mega fans along the way.

Dee Jaye Bux has the mixes with swagger with a boy next door country attitude and is bringing the new wave of country to Oz.

Josh Setterfield

Capturing the attention of the country music world with his unique blend of country rock, Josh Setterfield is turning heads with every performance and release.

Already a strong catalogue of achievements, Josh recently toured with The Wolfe Brothers and Shannon Noll on their Queensland tour dates and joined Judah Kelly interstate.

Over the past twelve months Josh has shared stages with Ian Moss (Cold Chisel), The Viper Creek Band, Troy Kemp, Christie Lamb, Drew McAlister, Caitlyn Shadbolt and more.

He has performed at the Gympie Muster, Urban Music Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival and the Deni Ute Muster.

Establishing a sound that's sparking interest across the country music landscape, there is an exceptional level of talent to this young singer songwriter.

Josh Setterfield is a name to be watching and adding to your playlists.

Love & Theft

Direct from the United States, Love & Theft have achieved a number one song on Sirius XM The Highway with Whiskey on my Breath.

The ACM, CMA and CMT nominated duo have toured with mega stars Brad Paisley, Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Brantley Gilbert and more.

With six top 40 singles under their belt, they've had a top 10 debut single Runaway and a platinum number one hit single Angel Eyes.

Rachael Fahim

New single ͞What I don't know which was released on July 20 2018 has been a year of highlights for country pop artist Rachael Fahim who has gone from strength to strength in her transformation from teen sweetheart who won 2017's Toyota Star-Maker competition into a young women who is rapidly building a reputation as one of Australia's most promising cross-over prospects.

The track which again combines the team of Grammy Award winner Emily Weisband with Sydney based producer ZuZu and mixer Peter Holz is a powerful sing-a-long anthem that again pushes the boundaries that see country-rock and pop music mashed into a certified radio ready banger!

In support of her single, Rachael is touring Australia-wide with country icons The McClymonts and platinum selling recording artist Taylor Henderson.