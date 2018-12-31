Menu
COUNTRY FANS: Kelly Adams, James French, Chloe Underhill, Kylah Watts, Ryley and Sari MewEwan drove eight hours north to attend Rockin Rocky.
Jann Houley
Rockin Rocky heats up just in time for New Year's Eve

JANN HOULEY
31st Dec 2018 6:14 AM
COUNTRY music fans from all over Australia have mustered at the Great Western Hotel.

Evelyn Campbell and McKennan McIndoe are "groupies” of Mick Lindsay who managed to get a selfie with him on Saturday.

Director of the Winton Way Out West festival James Dein "pops up everywhere”. He was with William and Jen Weaver of Moranbah who travel all over the world to more than 20 gigs a year.

Georgia Plemenuk sported a trophy buckle she won for barrel racing at Nebo.

Now in its second year, the three-day Rockin Rocky will conclude on New Year's Eve with Xtreme bullriding.

