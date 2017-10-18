26°
Rockin Rocky red carpet experience up for grabs

Country music legend Lee Kernaghan will perform at the Great Western Hotel as part of the Rockin Rocky music festival.
MARK your calendar for the biggest New Year's event in Rockhampton this year.

The city will celebrate the end of 2017 with three days of non-stop entertainment and The Morning Bulletin is giving readers the chance to win the ultimate red carpet experience.

Proudly presented by The Great Western Hotel, Rockin Rocky will feature artists including Lee Kernaghan, Morgan Evans, The McClymonts, The Wolfe Brothers, Missy Lancaster, James Johnston and the PBR, hosted by Queensland's number 1 country rock DJ: Dee Jaye Bux.

Rockin Rocky has been born to bring back the 'good old times'.

This New Year's Eve will see the PBR return to where it all started; 10 years ago the first PBR Australian Champion was crowned at the Great Western Hotel.

More than 200 events and over 10,000 bull outs later, the event returns to its place of origin.

As well as an incredible line-up of entertainment and the PBR, Rockin Rocky will include a massive Eat Fest and Carnival on the external street of the Great Western Hotel that will be $2 entry for the entire community to attend from 4pm each day.

The Morning Bulletin is giving one lucky reader the chance to win the Ultimate Red-Carpet Experience at Rockin Rocky, which includes a three day double pass (an all-inclusive pass of entry, food and drinks package for the entire three days and meet and greet with selected performing artists).

There are also 10 runner up prizes to give away including a 3 day double GA passes.

For your chance to win this incredible entertainment experience, simply complete an entry form and send your entry into The Morning Bulletin, 220 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton, Qld, 4701, or drop it into the office.

Entries close 5pm Wednesday, November 15 and winners will be drawn Thursday, November 16.

Winners will be announced in The Morning Bulletin Friday, November 17.

For more information visit www.themorningbulletin.comau/competitions.

