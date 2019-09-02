Rockpocalypse play script set to come alive on stage

Rockpocalyse is a new theatre production based from playwright, Jessica Lamb's research into games and theatre.

Rockpocalyse is a new theatre production based from playwright, Jessica Lamb's research into games and theatre. Jodie Van De Wetering

A NEW theatre work is set to premiere in Rockhampton with funding of more than $37,000 thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's Queensland Arts Showcase Program (QASP).

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said it was fantastic that Rockpocalypse was receiving this funding.

"Rockpocalypse was one of eight diverse arts and cultural projects to be supported in the latest round of funding under QASP and will bring opportunity to local artists and in the region.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said local playwright Jessica Lamb did a fantastic job involving the community when putting the play together and it was great that auditions for the play were held Rockhampton, too.

"There is such talent in Rockhampton and it's great to see funding go to a project that celebrates this.”

Ms Lamb said the QASP funding would contribute to the careers of local arts workers and showcase the high calibre of theatrical talent in the Central Queensland region.

"The play explores what it means to live regionally amidst a climate of environmental, social and cultural turbulence,” she said. "This funding provides an opportunity for the text - which has been developed for, in, with and by members of the Rockhampton community - to be transformed and returned to the people of Rockhampton, affirming the importance of locally responsive, community-based theatre as a means of collectively understanding place.

"With the support of established, Queensland-based artists, our local team within Rockhampton will be empowered to produce a polished work of professional theatre and tested playtext ready for further publication and touring.

"It is our hope that this project will serve as a launch pad to the careers of several early and mid-career regional arts makers whilst also contributing an under-represented regional perspective to Australia's larger theatrical body of work.”