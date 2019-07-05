Rocky 11-year-old makes sacrifices to help kids with cancer

Allana Bauer chopped her hair off for kids with cancer.

AT 11 years old Allana Bauer is making a difference to the lives of those suffering cancer.

Three days ago the Rocky kid traded her long golden locks for a bob cut, donating her hair to make a wig for kids with cancer.

"I wanted to do that because most people would know someone who has suffered from cancer,” Allana said.

"My hair will grow back but theirs wont.”

Allana was motivated to help the cause after seeing the excitement on a young girl's face when she received her first wig in hospital.

She watched the exchange on a Facebook video and from that moment she was determined to become involved.

She has not only donated her hair, the year six student also raised more than $1,000, which was 10 times more than her target.

The money she has raised has the potential to fund a science student to work in a research lab for three weeks to conduct research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Her fundraising will also help provide resources to support those with cancer and ensure a qualified nurse is available to give advice via telephone.

Allana said she has no regrets about cutting off her hair.

Sitting above her shoulders, the hair-do is the shortest style she's ever had but once her hair grows back she's willing to cut it off all again.

She has also shared her journey with her St Mary's Catholic Primary School pupils, which has motivated other students to help out.

Allana said students told her they wanted to follow her lead next year.

Allana's mum Renita was proud of her daughter's courageous efforts but not surprised.

"That's the type of girl she is,” Renita said.

"She's very kind. Everyone who knows her thinks that about her.”

"Kind, caring and loving” Allana is still raising money for those with cancer via the Cancer Council website.

