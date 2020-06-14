Rocky 8C above average overnight, but cooler nights coming

ROCKHAMPTON’s overnight temperature was 8.6C above average on Saturday evening, but cooler nights are on their way according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, Rockhampton’s minimum temperature was 19.7C, compared to the June average of 11.1C.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said minimum temperatures were above average for all of Queensland, but had reached their peak.

“Over the last couple of days our minimum and maximum temperatures have been creeping up bit by bit, day by day, and last night was the peak of the warmth,” the said.

“We saw a number of locations with between 3 and 10 degrees above their June average.”

Ms Hoff said showers would ease and push off the east coast in the early hours of Monday as cooler weather pushed through the state.

“We have a ball of cold air pushing up from the southern states behind a cold front and it’s going to ease our temperatures back to near average,” she said.

“So while our daytime temperatures will drop by a handful of degrees and our night-time temperatures could drop by as much as five or six degrees, we won’t feel it so much as cold weather, it will just be a return to our average June conditions away from this warm weather.

“Warm temperatures overnight can tend to make people feel a bit uncomfortable and can make it harder to sleep.”

Ms Hoff said temperatures should return to near average by Tuesday.

“Showers will return to the east coast but push inland in the coastal fringe in Far North Queensland,” she said.

“South-easterly winds are going to pick up along the east coast and it’s likely we’ll see some strong wind warnings for next week up and down the coast of Queensland.”

On Monday, Rockhampton residents can expect a low of 19C and a maximum of 25C.

The city is forecast to fall to 17C overnight on Tuesday and 15C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.