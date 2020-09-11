Rocky accommodation bookings higher than expected

IT has been six months since Australia was hit hard by COVID-19 and slowly, the economy is starting to bounce back in Central Queensland.

Restrictions have begun to ease and Queenslanders are able to travel within the state, while still adhering to COVID-19 safe plans and guidelines.

Cassidy Hospitality Group, which owns The Edge and The Empire Apartment Hotels in Rockhampton, took a huge hit.

It suffered a loss of more than $1m in late March and early April from accommodation booking cancellations.

“Things were looking pretty grim if that was going to continue,” managing director Grant Cassidy said.

“Luckily, straight away we put some good contingency plans in place.”

Mr Cassidy commended the national cabinet for its fantastic work and said it was good to see all levels of government working together.

He noted JobKeeper had been a “godsend” for many businesses, including his own.

“That scheme has been great, same as payroll tax deferrals for Queensland,” he said.

Looking at Central Queensland, he said it was a very resilient market.

“We have so many different drivers for our economy and it means we do get a bit protected from big hits,” he said.

Upon reflection of the last couple of months, accommodation bookings have increased to be stronger than Mr Cassidy expected.

“I’m really encouraged how the pick-up has been,” he said.

“We still have a long way to go but I am very optimistic we are through the worst of it now.”

The company is still down about 40 per cent in turnover compared to this time last year however it should be noted, September is peak tourist season.

“This time of year is usually when we are so busy, we have the Singapore armed forces in town, Talisman Sabre, and all of the defence activity which is a real boost for accommodation plus all of the events which have been cancelled,” Mr Cassidy said.

“So, all of that plus interstate people not coming has certainly had an impact.”

Across the two businesses, Cassidy Hospitality Group has 220 rooms to fill each night.

“That is a lot of rooms, a lot of beds,” Mr Cassidy said.

As the school holidays are due to begin next Saturday, Mr Cassidy is urging Queenslanders to get out and explore all the bits of Queensland that have been on the bucket list.

“Not just the top of mind destinations, the Gold Coast or the Sunny Coast, those normal big tourism places, get out and experience the real Queensland and the great diversity and hospitality people will get,” he said.

“You can come here to Central Queensland and have a reef and island mainland and natural experience and plenty of great dining and facilities in Rockhampton, and for a day trip you are out in Longreach, Winton, Barcaldine.

“Over the two weeks of the school holidays, if you went east to west in Central Queensland, you would see the most incredible experiences.”

Grant Cassidy was featured in our series Rockhampton 50 Most Influential People. Read his feature where he took out the eighth spot here.

