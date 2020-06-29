Rocky ace on court in UTR Pro Tennis Series

EYEING SUCCESS: Olivia Tjandramulia will hit the court in Brisbane today for her opening match in the UTR Pro Tennis Series. Picture: JUSTIN BRIERTY

TENNIS: Rockhampton’s Olivia Tjandramulia will be looking to serve up success in the UTR Pro Tennis Series.

The 23 year old right-hander will take on Perth’s Maddison Inglis in her opening round match in Brisbane this afternoon.

The domestic series also features stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with players competing for a share of $450,000 in prizemoney.

Tennis Rockhampton’s centre manager Glenn Vickery said the event was a great opportunity for Tjandramulia, who trains regularly at the Lion Creek Rd courts.

“She’s doing very well to get into the top tier. It’s a fantastic result, especially living and training out of Rockhampton,” he said.

“Hopefully she will get some quality matchplay in this series, and it will be a great experience for her.

“I think she’s a good chance of advancing to the final rounds.”

Vickery said Tjandramulia’s tenacity was one of her greatest strengths.

“She keeps going, regardless of the score,” he said.

“Hopefully she can dominate with her backhand and court speed.”