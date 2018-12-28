Rocky ace ready to do Qld proud at Foundation Cup

TENNIS: You can hear the enthusiasm in Isabella Cooper's voice as she talks about representing Queensland at the upcoming Red Energy Australian Made Foundation Cup.

The Rockhampton ace is one of four players on the state team who will contest the event at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Centre in Melbourne from January 14 to 17.

The Cup is designed to give players 13 years and under from rural and regional Australia the chance to play at a national tournament.

Isabella was selected in the team last year as well but was denied a start by a wrist injury.

She is now fit and raring to go and cannot wait to represent her state.

"It's very exciting because I worked really hard for it and last year I missed out,” she said.

"I'm just so happy to be in the team.

"Last time Queensland came second so hopefully we can do as well or maybe finish first this time.

"I want to try and win most of my matches, work hard and be a team player.”

Isabella's selection was based on her 2018 results, which included a run of four straight wins late in the year.

She was victorious in the 12 and under girls at the Queensland State Age, Bundaberg Age, North Queensland Age and Ingham Age tournaments.

Rockhampton tennis player Isabella Cooper has been in great form heading into the Foundation Cup. Allan Reinikka ROK241218atennis3

Dad Gary said it had been a remarkable year for his daughter, who had realised a number of her tennis goals and also improved her ranking.

She has come a long way since her first foray into the game five years ago.

"My wife and I both play and were having a bit of a hit. Isabella picked up a racquet and showed some ability,” Gary recalls.

"We kept hitting with her and got her some coaching.

"We decided to enter her in some tournaments in Brisbane and she did quite well and she's just gone on from there.

"She's continues to play at a high level, and her goal is to continue doing well in the big tournaments.”

Isabella thrives on the physical and mental challenges the game presents.

"You're on the court by yourself and you need to figure things out by yourself. You need to be able to motivate yourself because there's no one there to do it for you,” she said.

Isabella believes her backhand is her greatest weapon and her serve continues to improve.

She admires the skills and temperament of Australian Ash Barty, whose own career is on an upward trajectory.

While she would love to follow in her idol's footsteps, the talented teen is not getting ahead of herself and is setting herself realistic goals.

After her Foundation Cup duties, she has her sights on securing selection in the Queensland secondary schools team.

Isabella said there was no greater motivation than seeing her hard work pay off in the form of tournament success and state selection.