FIT AND FIRING: Rockhampton tennis player Josh Holloway is keen to serve up success when he competes at the INAS Global Games 2019 in Brisbane. Picture: JANN HOULEY
Sport

Rocky ace ready to hit court at Games

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
8th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
TENNIS: Rockhampton’s Josh Holloway cannot wait to hit the court at the INAS Global Games 2019.

The 22-year-old will don the green and gold for the event, which runs from October 12-19 in Brisbane.

He will be among 1000 competitors taking part in what is the world’s largest sporting event for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Holloway said he was excited to be involved in the Games, which are held every four years.

“There will be 1000 athletes from 50 countries competing in 10 different sports so it’s going to be huge,” he said.

“I feel great at the moment. I’m fit and I’m healthy.

“The last tournament I played - the PWID Championships in Victoria - I finished runner-up in the singles.

“I went down love and four in the final but overall it was a great tournament for me.”

Josh Holloway: “We’ve been working on getting my game back up to where it should be and further.”
Holloway will have a demanding schedule in Brisbane, playing in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles on the hard courts at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

He has made an impressive return to the game after shoulder surgery in September last year.

Holloway said the recovery was “mental more than anything”.

He decided at the start of the year to get some coaching, teaming up with Andrew Jones and Robert Beak from Beak’s Tennis.

“I had previously been doing a lot of the stuff on my own but having Andrew and Robert in my corner has been great.

“We’ve been working on getting my game back up to where it should be and further.”

Holloway is no stranger to international competition, having represented Australia regularly at the INAS World Championships.

“I know it’s a privilege to be where I am.

“I’m very proud of the uniform I get to play in and I’m always happy to wear it.”

He is determined to do his country proud again next week, and Jones is confident he will put in a strong showing.

“He’s in form and he’s charged and ready to go,” Jones said.

“He’s got a big serve and a big forehand. If he can look to use those together he should set himself up to win quite a few points.”

