Rocky aged care facility unveils new haven for residents

AZAR HOUSE: Robyn Tetteroo joins Dominic Doblo, Fran, Katie Brown, Eva, Ken Knott and Kim Williams at the Azar House Memorial Garden and Water Feature .

A MUDDY lawn at a Rockhampton aged care facility has been transformed.

Azar House's dementia ward at Leinster Place in Rockhampton will welcome their memorial garden and water feature on Friday night.

"The idea is to acknowledge people who have lived here in the house with dementia, who may have passed on,” manager Robyn Tetteroo said.

Ms Tetteroo said the garden, which was now usable, was a great setting for residents to sit and enjoy with their families and friends.

The project has been two years in the making.

Leinster Place was assisted by CQ landscaper Dominic Doblo, who drew up the plans for the memorial garden and water feature and his team worked on the project.

The new space was made possible by various fundraising efforts by Leinster Place, along with donations.

Leinster Place was also assisted by the Friends of Mercy fundraising group.

Ken Knott agreed to complete artwork overlooking the water feature, which has been praised by the residents.

"The sound of the fountain at night and because of the light that's down there at the moment (we're looking at getting more lights), it just creates a really nice ambience,” Ms Tetteroo said.

"Even from inside, you can hear the sound of the water.”

Ms Tetteroo said she felt satisfied to be able to provide the residents with a relaxing setting.

"The initiatives which happen in Azar House come from the staff, they or sometimes family members make a suggestion for something and then work very hard and fundraise to make it a reality, which is what we've seen here,” Ms Tetteroo said.

The official opening of the memorial garden and water feature will start at 6pm on Friday at Azar House Dementia Unit, Leinster Place in Pearce St, North Rockhampton.

An announcement on this year's Dementia Awareness Walk will be made at the event.