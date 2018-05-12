Rocky Airport fits Qantas's bill for pilot training school

GOOD POSOTION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long.

GOOD POSOTION: Rockhampton Airport's primary runway is over 2,500m long and the secondary runway is over 1,600m long. RRC

ROCKHAMPTON Airport already has the infrastructure to support a new Qantas Pilot Academy, but the iconic aviation company wants to see State Government support before considering applications.

Applications for the academy officially opened yesterday, with Qantas also revealing more about the requirements for the successful centres.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the city's airport already exceeded the basic requirements.

The $20 million pilot academy will be set up in regional Australia and train over 100 students in its first year.

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton was "raring to go” and had been in discussions with Qantas executives at Beef Australia.

"They reinforced the need to secure State Government support as a priority,” she said.

"That said, we have had positive conversations with Qantas, helping us to make sure we can showcase the things they'll need to make this academy a world class facility.

"Qantas is a company with whom we share values and would be delighted to partner with. They started in the outback, and have always been a strong advocate for regional communities.

"This academy, and the Deloitte study released today which shows Qantas makes an annual $5 billion contribution to regional Australia, really cements their reputation as regional champions.

"We are under no illusions - we know this process will be competitive and tough, with other regional cities bound to make some excellent submissions.

"However, we know Rockhampton would make an excellent home for Qantas, and we are ready to prove it.”

Qantas yesterday released new information about what they're looking for in locations, including asphalt runways and taxiways with a minimum length of 1300m, full night lighting capability, reduced-visibility operations and fuel tanker refuelling. Ability to accommodate maintenance and parking for up to 30 aircraft with possibility of expanding to 50 is also required. Airports with control towers are preferred and Qantas is looking for locations where weather allows a minimum of 300 days flying a year. Teaching facilities and student accommodation are also necessary.

More than 40 locations have indicated they'll make a bid, according to Qantas Group Pilot Academy Executive Manager Wes Nobelius.

However, Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen is confident Rockhampton will be among the most competitive bids.

"There are things we are working hard on, but the great news is that we already have lots of the things Qantas need.

"For example, they need a minimum runway length of 1300m - our primary runway is over 2500m long and our secondary is over 1600m long. Our excellent weather, as well as the country lifestyle with city conveniences we have, makes Rockhampton not only the perfect place for aspiring pilots to train in, but also a place that they can make their home.”