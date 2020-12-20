Rocky Airport lands $10M+ in government funding

Rockhampton Airport has received $10.2 million in funding to carry out necessary infrastructure works in preparation for increased passengers as more air services take flight.

The funding was delivered under the Australian Government’s Regional Airports Screening Infrastructure grant program.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she was pleased to see Rockhampton Airport receive the funding.

Ms Landry said the funding would help the airport meet the Australian Government’s security requirements for travellers.

“This is great news as we look to get more and more tourists into Central Queensland, supporting local aviation jobs, backing our hard-hit sectors like tourism and getting funds flowing across the community to drive our economic recovery,” she said.

“For passengers, over time as the program is implemented this will also mean those grant-funded screening costs don’t flow through to ticket prices, making it cheaper to visit friends, family and take a much-needed local holiday.

“We all know how vital Rockhampton Airport is to keep our community connected to services and other communities, get our local goods to markets and ensure our economy thrives now and into the future, which is why we continue to get funding like this out the door.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Australian Government would continue to provide unprecedented support for the aviation industry, with $66 million in grants under the program announced for eligible regional airports across Australia.

“The aviation industry was one of the first and hardest-hit industries during COVID-19 and as we look to get even more planes back in the sky, we are continuing to support regional airports to ensure they bounce back strongly and can continue to connect our regions,” Mr McCormack said.

He said the RASI program was part of the government’s $715 million COVID‑19 Australian Airline Financial Relief Package, which had been offering much-needed relief to the sector since being announced in March.

“It’s been a difficult year for the sector, its workers and those communities that rely on their local airports,” he said.

“But our message is clear – the Australian Government is committed to standing right there with them as we once again soar to new heights.

“That’s why we’ve taken fast and decisive action by committing more than $2.7 billion to maintaining aviation jobs and critical air connections, with funding having flowed from early on in the pandemic.”

Rockhampton region Acting Mayor Neil Fisher praised the Federal Government’s investment and said it would deliver benefits to the community and airport.

“On behalf of council I’d like to thank Michelle and the Federal Government for this funding which will not only safeguard our community but the future of the airport too,” Mr Fisher said.

“It has been a tough year and when everything eventually returns to normal, I look forward to everyone enjoying the new facilities Rockhampton Airport will have to offer.”