Rocky Airport makes space for Uber parking

AFTER its boom into the region at the end of last year, Uber has continued to grow in popularity.

The ride-sharing service has been welcomed by Rockhampton app users with drivers usually in high demand and some cars not even available.

It was noted in the Rockhampton Regional Council airport, water and waste committee yesterday the Rockhampton Airport taxi pick-up area will being redesigned to accommodate Uber.

This means Uber will be able to gain access through the taxi-rank boom gate. It is $3 per entry to this area as it is the immediate pick up/drop off area at the front of the airport.

Uber was launched in Rockhampton in mid-December 2018.

It was among a roll-out of 15 regional centres throughout the country, to target an additional 1.3 million passengers.

Uber now has 23 locations across Australia with about 3.8 million passengers.

The business was launched in Australia in 2012.

The next question on everyone's mind is when will Uber Eats be available in the Beef Capital?

Uber Eats is an app where users can order and pay for fast food and have it delivered through Uber.