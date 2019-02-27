Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taxis wait at the Rockhampton Airport rank.
Taxis wait at the Rockhampton Airport rank. Allan Reinikka
Council News

Rocky Airport makes space for Uber parking

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Feb 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER its boom into the region at the end of last year, Uber has continued to grow in popularity.

The ride-sharing service has been welcomed by Rockhampton app users with drivers usually in high demand and some cars not even available.

It was noted in the Rockhampton Regional Council airport, water and waste committee yesterday the Rockhampton Airport taxi pick-up area will being redesigned to accommodate Uber.

This means Uber will be able to gain access through the taxi-rank boom gate. It is $3 per entry to this area as it is the immediate pick up/drop off area at the front of the airport.

Uber was launched in Rockhampton in mid-December 2018.

It was among a roll-out of 15 regional centres throughout the country, to target an additional 1.3 million passengers.

Uber now has 23 locations across Australia with about 3.8 million passengers.

The business was launched in Australia in 2012.

The next question on everyone's mind is when will Uber Eats be available in the Beef Capital?

Uber Eats is an app where users can order and pay for fast food and have it delivered through Uber.

rockhampton airport taxi tmbcouncil uber uber australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky doctor's Queensland child pornography charges

    premium_icon Rocky doctor's Queensland child pornography charges

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON doctor is facing charges for producing child pornography, possessing it and distributing it.

    Get involved in Clean Up Australia day for free BBQ

    premium_icon Get involved in Clean Up Australia day for free BBQ

    Whats On We all have a responsibility to keep our region clean and tidy

    State’s deadliest roads to get $112m fix

    premium_icon State’s deadliest roads to get $112m fix

    News Nine of Queensland’s deadliest roads to get share of $112 million

    TIMELINE: Police reveal how yesterday's crime spree unfolded

    premium_icon TIMELINE: Police reveal how yesterday's crime spree unfolded

    News Two men and a woman have been arrested after incidents at Boyne