Rocky all-rounder off to winning start as Heat skipper

Skipper Jess Jonassen scored 21 runs for the Brisbane Heat in their opening round win against the Perth Scorchers today. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

JESS Jonassen has tasted victory in her first game as captain of the Brisbane Heat.

The Rockhampton all-rounder scored 21 runs to help the two-time WBBL champions score a seven-wicket win over the highly fancied Perth Scorchers in Round 1.

Jonassen sent the Scorchers into bat at North Sydney Oval, the Heat restricting them to 7/132 off their 20 overs.

In reply, the Heat lost Maddy Green early before Jonassen and Georgia Redmayne combined for a valuable 30-run partnership.

Grace Harris produced some lusty hitting, her innings of 53 including five fours and three sixes.

Redmayne was 37 not out and Laura Kimmince five not out as the Heat secured the win in the 17th over.

The Heat are in action again tomorrow (Monday) against last year’s semi-final opponents, the Melbourne Renegades, at Hurstville Oval.

