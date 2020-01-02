Rocky all-rounder primed for Qld Country debut

AWESOME OPPORTUNITY: Talented all-rounder Joe McGahan is ready to make his mark when he lines up for Queensland Country at the Australian championships, which start in Toowoomba on Friday. Picture: Jann Houley

CRICKET: Joe McGahan will make his Queensland Country debut this week – and he’s ready to seize the opportunity with both hands.

The all-rounder earned the call-up after impressing for North Queensland at the Queensland Country Championships in Brisbane.

He will look to continue that form when the Australian Country Championships start in Toowoomba on Friday.

“This will be my first time in the Queensland Country team,” the 29-year-old said.

“Probably the last three or four years when I’ve really started making runs and taking plenty of wickets it’s been a goal of mine to go away with this side.

“It’s pretty awesome now to get that opportunity.

“To get the call is probably the best thing I’ve had in terms of my cricket. I’ve had some good moments on the field but this caps it off.”

Joe McGahan: “It’s a good team on paper; we’ve got a lot of depth with the bat and the ball.”.

McGahan said the Queensland outfit was a well-rounded one.

“It’s a great team on paper; we’ve got a lot of depth with the bat and the ball.

“I think that’s what’s needed at this carnival because it is pretty long and we do play a lot of cricket so it’s good to have plenty of guys who can do both.”

The championships run for nine days, with teams playing T20s on the first three days before five one-dayers.

McGahan is also keen to play alongside Gladstone’s Sam Lowry, who is vice-captain of the team.

“I love playing with Sam. We’ve played plenty of cricket together with Central Queensland and North Queensland sides so we’ve got a good understanding of each other’s games,” he said.

McGahan has been doing plenty of extra work on his game, focusing on strength and fitness and drawing technical advice from the likes of Jason Wells and Brock Siegert.

He said it was satisfying to have that investment rewarded with Queensland selection.

“The main goal for me (at these championships) is to do anything I can to get wins for us,” he said.

“I think if I’m able to play the way that I can it will be enough to put some decent performances on the ground.”