BATTING BRILLIANCE: The Brisbane Heat’s Jess Jonassen hits out on her way to an unbeaten 63 against the Melbourne Renegades in yesterday’s WBBL match. Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
Sport

Rocky all-rounder stars again for Brisbane Heat

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Rockhampton’s Jess Jonassen won her third Player of the Match award in a fortnight as she led the Brisbane Heat to their sixth straight win in the Women’s Big Bash League yesterday.

The reigning champions extended their lead at the top of the competition ladder with a hard-fought six-run victory over the Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval.

Gun all-rounder Jonassen starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 63 off 29 balls to help the Heat to 5-153 from their 20 overs.

Her innings included six fours and three sixes.

In reply, the Renegades finished on 9-147, Jonassen returning figures of 1-27 from her four overs.

The Renegades needed a six off the last ball to force a super over but the Heat’s Delissa Kimmince sealed the result by bowling Leah Tahuhu for a duck.

The Renegades got off to a flying start, with opener Danni Wyatt making 40 off 18 balls but the Heat never panicked.

Led by consistent seamer Sammy-Jo Johnson (2-30), they got themselves back into the game and the Renegades were unable to capitalise on their promising start.

Jonassen’s heroics with the bat follow her back-to-back four-wicket hauls last weekend.

The Heat’s next game is against the Hobart Hurricanes at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena on Friday night.

.

brisbane heat cricket jess jonassen melbourne renegades wbbl
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

