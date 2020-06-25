Menu
ANOTHER HONOUR: Rockhampton all-rounder Jess Jonassen will take on the captaincy of the Queensland Fire for the 2020-21 season of the Women’s National Cricket League. Picture: AAP Image/James Ross
Sport

Rocky all-rounder to lead Queensland Fire

Pam McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
CRICKET: Rockhampton all-rounder Jess Jonassen will lead the Queensland Fire for the 2020-21 season of the Women’s National Cricket League.

The 27-year-old takes the reins from retired skipper Kirby Short, with Australia A wicket-keeper Georgia Redmayne named vice-captain.

Her appointment comes on the back of an incredible summer in which she played a crucial role in both the Brisbane Heat claiming a second straight WBBL title and Australia’s victory in the T20 World Cup final.

Jonassen made her WNCL debut for Queensland in 2008 when she was still at school.

READ: Jess on top of the world: ‘I could see the joy in her eyes’

READ: Rocky coach tells of moment he knew Jess had the X-factor

READ: ‘Huge thrill’ for Rocky’s champion all-rounder

She has gone on to play 66 WNCL games for Queensland, as well as 63 T20 games for the Fire and 75 for the WBBL Brisbane Heat.

Her international career includes three Test matches, 68 one-day internationals 79 T20s internationals, including the memorable T20 grand final win against India in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG.

Jonassen, fellow all-rounder Delissa Kimmince and wicket-keeper/batter Beth Mooney are the three Cricket Australia contracted players in the Fire squad.

Queensland Cricket Chairman Chris Simpson congratulated the new captain and vice-captain on their appointments.

“The Board of Queensland Cricket was pleased to endorse the two roles when they were proposed and, on behalf of the directors, I congratulate Jess and Georgia and wish them and the squad every success this season,’’ he said.

“Queensland Cricket is proud of the efforts of all of our Queensland Fire players and justifiably considers them to be outstanding role models. They continue to assist us with growing the game further for girls and women by their actions on and off the field.”

