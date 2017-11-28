Rocky analysis: 5 reasons why the ALP and LNP dived

Margaret Strelow says the Government is offering Rockhampton crumbs when it comes to election promises.

Margaret Strelow says the Government is offering Rockhampton crumbs when it comes to election promises. Chris Ison ROK131117cstrelow1

AS three Rockhampton political candidates sweat out the results of Saturday's nail-biting vote, The Morning Bulletin has taken an in-depth look at some of the key booths that shaped this election.

It's set to take days before we know who the winner will be between Labor's Barry O'Rourke, Indepdendent Margaret Strelow and One Nation's Wade Rothery, but an analysis of the five following booths provides a unique insight into what happened.

And it spells trouble for the major parties as disgruntled voters smashed them.

Here are the lessons that The Morning Bulletin team has picked up:

1. Park Avenue

Park Avenue is home of Rockhampton Labor power broker Robert Schwarten and one of the strongest footholds the party has in the region.

In 2015, Labor secured close to 60 per cent of the primary vote when Bill Byrne was returned.

On Saturday, Mr O'Rourke secured 36.6 per cent- more than a 20 per cent drop.

ALP Candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK131117calp1

Where did these votes go?

Ms Strelow picked up 22 per cent, pretty much the amount Labor bled.

Lesson 1: It's clear Ms Strelow's decision to run as an Independent after losing the Labor pre-selection, split the ALP vote.

Current count: LNP (14.26%, 200 votes) ALP (36.49%, 512 votes) MS (21.95%, 308 votes) ONP (20.53%, 288 votes) GRN (6.77%, 95 votes)

2. Gracemere

Before the election, Ms Strelow and the LNP's Douglas Rodgers both said Gracemere would decide the result.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers. Chris Ison ROK301017clnp1

The region's biggest polling booth saw One Nation lead the way with 26.7 per cent of the vote.

It was a clear move away from the majors who both polled well down from their 2012 performance.

Labor, which is refusing to build a high school at Gracemere, saw its primary vote drop from 52 per cent to 26.7 per cent. That's alarm bells ringing time.

PROPOSED SITE: Gracemere High School could be constructed at this site in 2025 according to the Queensland Government. Contributed

The LNP's fall was also dramatic, going from 28 per cent to 17 per cent.

Less than one in five voters chose the LNP and less than one in two chose either of the majors.

Lesson 2: Gracemere is a growing community that is going to need politicians listening to its needs.

Current count: LNP (17.33%, 416 votes) ALP (26.71%, 641 votes) MS (24.25%, 582 votes) ONP (26.75%, 642 votes) GRN (4.96%, 119 votes)

3. Pre Polling and Informals

Twice as many people voted in the Rockhampton region before Saturday. It's clear the democratic sausage and long queues don't have the same appeal as they once did.

Rockhampton recorded 9647 pre-poll votes, compared to just under 4300 last time. There was no great variance in the parties chosen by those who voted earlier.

Interestingly, Ms Strelow's decision not to provide any direction on her how to vote card doesn't seem to have hurt.

The gamble she ran was that people would not fill in all the boxes.

But it looks like voters were informed enough to work it out for themselves.

While the informal vote rose from 2.8 per cent to 4.2 per cent in other parts of the state it was higher.

A quick check of the premier's Inala seat shows an informal vote of 6.6 per cent (we reckon there's a good chance she had a how to vote card).

Lesson 3: Voters are not dummies, they know what they want.

Pre Polling results: LNP (18.89%, 1,822 votes) ALP (31.39%, 3,028 votes) MS (23.61%, 2,278 votes) ONP (21.99%, 2,121) GRN (4.13%, 398 votes)

4. Lakes Creek

One Nation's Wade Rothery captured more than a quarter of the vote at Lakes Creek as he led the way.

The rural suburb delivered 27 per cent to Pauline Hanson's party while the LNP's Douglas Rodgers was just under 10 per cent (we hope you're reading this Michelle Landry).

Former rugby league player and now One Nation candidate Wade Rothery in Rockhampton today. Steve Vit

This was the best polling booth result for One Nation.

At the last 2015 election there was no Lakes Creek polling booth to draw comparisons from, but we think these figures tell the story well enough.

Lesson 4: Michelle Landry needs to work out how to handle One Nation if she is to stay in the job.

Current count: LNP ( 9.34%, 52 votes) ALP (35.55%, 198 votes) MS (22.8%, 127 votes) ONP (26.93%, 150 votes) GRN (5.39%, 30 votes)

5. Rockhampton High

It was a similar story at Rocky High as in many other booths as voters ditched the major parties.

Mr O'Rourke saw the party's previous 54 per cent drop to 32.8 per cent.

Again it seems the just over 20 per cent he lost went to Margaret Strelow who picked up 23 per cent of the vote.

Margaret Strelow says the Government is offering Rockhampton crumbs when it comes to election promises. Chris Ison ROK131117cstrelow4

The LNP secured less than one in five votes and again trailed One Nation.

This was despite running a candidate who was across the issue and spoke well. Maybe the visit of Pauline Hanson to the region and lack of sightings of LNP Queensland leader Tim Nicholls in Rockhampton contributed.

DIRTY TACTICS: One Nation's Rockhampton candidate Wade Rothery said there has been a concerted effort to derail his election campaign. Contributed

Lesson 5: Political party leaders make a big difference.

Current count: LNP (17.54%, 292 votes) ALP (32.85%, 547 votes) MS (23%, 383 votes) ONP (19.04%, 317 votes) GRN (7.57%, 126 votes)