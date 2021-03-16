Rocky and Yeppoon apprentices start electrical training

The next generation of electricity industry tradespersons has started work at Ergon Energy and Energex training centres across the state, including six at Rockhampton and one at Yeppoon.

This year, 88 apprentices out of thousands of applicants joined Queensland’s electricity distribution businesses.

Rod Duke, chief executive of Ergon Energy and Energex parent company Energy Queensland, said the 2021 intake represented a major investment in building skills across the state.

“At a time when local skills and know-how have never been more important, it’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm and quality of candidates who are keen to come on board,” he said.

“Our new starters really stood out during the recruitment process in terms of their technical aptitude, how they value safety, and in their genuine desire to contribute to their communities.

“Our 88 new apprentices join over 400 existing apprentices across Ergon and Energex who are at various stages of their training, and this homegrown pipeline of talent is really standing our customers in good stead for many years to come.”

The class of 2021 is a mix of school-leavers and mature-age starters.

It includes nine former defence force personnel who are retraining for civilian careers, several people who found themselves displaced from existing apprenticeships when their former training employer ceased operations, and one-third of the newest recruits are women.

After completing their initial training, the starters will head off to begin their field careers as apprentice distribution linespersons, electrotechnology electricians, or underground cable jointers.