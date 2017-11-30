Menu
Rocky archer honoured with Commonwealth Games role

Rockhampton man David Malone, pictured with CPL support worker John Hans, has been chosen as a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games.
Rockhampton man David Malone, pictured with CPL support worker John Hans, has been chosen as a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games. Contributed

A MASTER archer and remarkable shooter.

Rockhampton's David Malone has been selected as a baton bearer for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

David, 59, will represent the region for a 200m to 300m stretch of the 230,000km Queen's Baton Relay, being recognised for his passion and success in archery.

His participation in the sport has been facilitated by CPL Choice, Passion, Life (formerly the Cerebral Palsy League) through its archery program.

David said it was a huge honour to be selected for the relay, which will start its Australian journey on Christmas Day, and he is excited to be involved in such an iconic part of the games.

CPL support worker John Hans nominated David for the relay and will complete it alongside him.

"I've been working with David for over eight years and I nominated him for the baton relay due to his exceptional sporting talent in archery,” he said.

"He comes to the CPL archery club each week to shoot and even has his own modified cross bow, allowing him to aim and trigger the bow himself.”

With John's support, David also earnt his category M weapons licence earlier this year, allowing him to own a crossbow for sports, target and recreation shooting.

"David is a remarkable shooter,” John said.

"He achieved 100% in the live firing test for his weapons licence and wins the CPL tournament each year.

"Given the right chances and opportunities, there is no limit to what he can do.”

Each year, CPL holds an archery tournament which David competes in but his ultimate dream is to compete in a major tournament side-by-side with John.

"I am hoping that the NDIS can assist with training someone to take John's role so that I can shoot in bigger tournaments and compete against him,” David said.

Topics:  commonwealth games commonwealth games 2018 cpl rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
