ROCKY: Are the mozzies bad at your place?

Murray Matook is concerned about the mosquitoes in Koongal.

IN COMES the rain and in comes the mozzies.

Murray Matook in Koongal says the mosquito at his place are "unbearable.”

"We sit under the house and watch television down there and we have to come inside by six o'clock,” he said.

Murray is lobbying for the Rockhampton Regional Council to bring the sprayer around the streets.

"It's been terrible, you are laying the spray and doesn't seem to cure the problem,” he said.

The Rockhampton man suffered from dengue fever, a viral diseases spread by certain mosquitoes, after the floods in 1991.

"So I'm a bit paranoid, I had it for six years,” Murray said.

Murray also contracted a Barmah Forest infection, a virus similar to Ross River fever.

He was the first person in Queensland to contract the virus.

He praised the Council for the fogging they do.

"One thing is better than nothing, I reckon it does something for sure,” Murray said.

"It's a great thing the council has got.”

It just seems over the last week they have gotten extremely bad.

"All the neighbours said the same thing,” Murray said.

"We have had a lot of rain the last couple of months and they are going to breed.”