Rocky Art Gallery shortlisted for extra Qld Govt funds

ROCKHAMPTON'S new $31.5 million art gallery has been shortlisted for extra State Government funding in a move which could see the project accelerated.

Several other Central Queensland projects were also listed as finalists for the next round of Building our Regions including the Mill Gallery expansion at Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island Revitalisation Project.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the new gallery had already received strong support from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, but the potential for extra funding was another major step forward.

The State Government announce $8 million in this year's budget and while Cr Strelow said this was welcome, the project still requires much more to become reality.

"This is new money and if we are successful it will bring us that much closer to building the art gallery,” she said.

"From here, Advance Rockhampton will prepare a more detailed submission and work with the local Department of State Development branch over the next six weeks.”

Rockhampton Regional Council has also prepared a $10 million submission for the Federal Government's Regional Growth Fund.

Councils with shortlisted projects must submit business cases by Monday, July 30 for a chance of being selected in this funding round.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she firmly supported the two Livingstone projects.

"The Mill Gallery is a great not-for-profit organisation operated by volunteers and it would be great to see them expand their operations,” she said.

"Great Keppel Island's revitalisation has the potential to deliver jobs and boost tourism in our region, both of which I firmly support.”