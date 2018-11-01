Rocky Art Gallery staff get expert training

AS part of preparations for the Rockhampton Region's new art gallery, staff will be Brisbane bound next week to receive expert training at The University of Queensland Art Museum.

Staff will develop in-depth collection management skills in object handling and condition reporting ahead of an impressive ceramics exhibition which opens this December.

Rockhampton Art Gallery Director, Bianca Acimovic, said UQ Art Museum's Kinnane Endowment has made the project possible.

"The Kinnane Endowment was established by Paula Kinnane's incredibly generous $8 million bequest which saw the establishment of two endowment funds at UQ Art Museum and the UQ School of Music,” Mrs Acimovic said.

"This generous gift enabled UQ Art Museum to offer internships to provide students with gallery and museum-specific skills and to develop capacity building partnerships with regional galleries.

"Rockhampton Art Gallery staff are grateful to benefit from this opportunity to get to know and learn from industry experts in Brisbane, and will bring those skills back up to our region and our gallery.”

Dr Holly Arden, Associate Director at UQ Art Museum said one of the best things about this project was the opportunity to share skills through collaboration.

"Once the Rockhampton Art Gallery staff complete their training, two Museum Studies students from The University of Queensland will head to Rockhampton for a two-week internship. During this time, the students will work alongside Rockhampton Art Gallery's staff and collection volunteers to start housing their impressive ceramic collection,” Dr Arden said.

"The UQ interns and local gallery staff will also train a team of Rockhampton Art Gallery volunteers which will further enhance museum skills in the region.”

The Rockhampton Art Gallery ceramic collection holds works by significant Australian potters, including Greg Irvine, Klytie Pate, Alan Peascod, Barbara Swarbick and Rick Wood.

There are currently 189 works in the ceramic collection ranging in size, medium and design.

They will be on display in the Gallery's Anderson Room, in Unearthed: Ceramics from the collection, 1 December 2018 - 17 March 2019.

Presented as an 'open collection' model, Unearthed offers visitors a special 'behind-the-scenes' glimpse of Rockhampton Art Gallery's ceramic collection.

Unearthed's layout references the Gallery's collection store room and extends a unique opportunity for visitors to witness how the Gallery team preserve and prepare the collection for its major relocation to the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.