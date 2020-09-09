Rocky art museum milestone achieved during ‘dead of night’

Early in the Rockhampton Museum of Art concrete pour on August 17.

THE biggest and final pour of concrete at the Rockhampton Museum of Art was completed last month in a nine-hour night-time operation.

Rockhampton Regional Council said “in the dead of night” on August 17, trucks ran a tag-team operation from North Rockhampton to the Quay Street building to continuously pour about 375 cubic metres – or 55 truck truckloads – of concrete on the site.

The section will become the ceiling of the third floor and the floor for the building’s plant and equipment area.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the pour was a milestone for the project.

“It’s great to see these milestones as they happen, to see the Rockhampton Museum of Art taking shape before our eyes,” she said.

“There were substantial logistical considerations for this pour to occur. To ensure the integrity of the pour, the concrete had to flow continuously.

“The 10pm to dawn time frame enabled the builders to minimise the impact on residents and businesses in the CBD and beyond.”

Towards the end of the pour.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said it was fantastic to see the team effort local business Woollam Constructions and its tradespeople were putting into the construction of the new art gallery.

“The new structure is taking shape as it now passes the halfway point for completion, and I look forward to seeing every construction milestone as the facade of the art gallery takes shape, using sandstone sourced from the local quarry in Stanwell,” he said.

Mr O’Rourke said about 800 workers would be “inducted” over the course of the project.

Federal Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the news was encouraging.

“It’s great to see the level of co-ordination and logistical effort made on behalf of Rockhampton Regional Council and Woollam,” she said.

“The Rockhampton Regional Council has an extensive collection of culturally-significant artwork and sculptures, which the new Rockhampton Museum of Art will complement when completed,” Ms Landry said.

The Rockhampton Museum of Art has been funded by the federal Building Better Regions Fund, Arts Queensland, the state’s Building Our Regions program, and by Rockhampton Regional Council.