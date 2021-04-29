Rocky artist hopes to bring statewide music initiative to CQ

A Rockhampton musician is hopeful that Queensland Music Festival’s statewide music initiative The Queensland Music Trials will eventually make its way to Central Queensland.

The Queensland Music Trails, which were announced in April, are a world-first concept that blends music festivals and road trips in a bid to deliver greater economic and social value to communities and artists across the state.

QMF ambassador for North Queensland and current member of Busby Marou, Jeremy Marou, said the initiative was a great way to boost the economy and encourage Australians to visit regional and remote areas of Queensland.

“Festivals are just starting to pick up and that’s really getting the economy going,” he said.

“We did a concert to 8000 people at Winton the other weekend.

“Just to see people in front of live music again was incredible.

“It lifts the spirits and it’s important for everybody, not just the tourism industry.”

He said the Queensland Music Trials were a “great government initiative” that put back into a scene that was “struggling”.

He said his role as ambassador saw him as a mentor to young musicians coming through.

“I try to have a hand in whether it’s songwriting, production, going into schools,” he said.

“I’m also passionate about Indigenous stuff.

“I really want to drive them to get out to Indigenous communities, places they wouldn’t normally go.

“We recently did some stuff out at Woorabinda with the school out there. They’ve got so much talent in some of those places, so I am really driving that side of things.”

The Queensland Music Trials kick off in June and July this year with The Outback Trail, a road trip through the Western Downs, into the heart of the Australian outback and towards the red desert.

There are plans to expand the Queensland Music Trials over the next five years, with future trails planned for Far North Queensland, South East Queensland, East Coast (Mackay to Sunshine Coast), Cape Trail (Townsville to Bamaga), Gemfields (Emerald to Middlemount) and Coast to Coast (Yarrabah to Burketown).

With Rockhampton being Mr Marou’s hometown, he said wanted to try and get a trail for Central Queensland.

“Everything revolves around funding,” he said.

“If it was up to me, we’d be doing it here next week.

“I think what we’ll end up doing is trying to run a trail, whether it be from Gladstone to Rockhampton and Mackay. There will be some sort of plan, sooner rather than later I hope.”

He said the Queensland Music Trails were for everybody to enjoy and described it as an “opportunity that didn’t come by often”.

“The investment the government is putting into emerging artists and musicians is incredible,” he said.

“You’d be crazy not to get behind it.”

For more information, go to www.qldmusictrails.com.

