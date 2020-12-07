Rocky artist uses skills for children’s literacy

ROCKHAMPTON artist Erin Dunne’s life in Central Queensland is a source of inspiration for much of her work.

She was born in the Beef Capital, but grew up on a cattle property near Duaringa where her love of reading and art took hold.

“That experience growing up there was quite isolated,” Ms Dunne said.

“A lot of that time was spent either playing outside or going out the paddock with dad or helping out around the house – a lot of it was also spent reading.

“I was homeschooled until I was grade 3, so reading and being read to was always a fundamentally important part of how I grew up.”

Ms Dunne is among 21 authors and artists involved in the Queensland Government’s First 5 Forever program meant to promote early literacy and inspire a love of reading in children aged up to five years old.

First 5 Forever books.

She recently illustrated Hotel for Bees, which was written by Alison McLennan of Albany Creek.

“In the call-out the State Library were looking for artists who make work that has a specifically Queensland style,” Ms Dunne said.

“These stories will reflect the environments that children in Central Queensland will find themselves in and around.

“We know that the first five years are fundamental for developing strong, positive literacy skills.”

She thought that life and work in Central Queensland defied stereotypes of regional areas, often “a place of extremes” which could be simultaneously catastrophic and beautiful.

“I feel like Rocky and regional Central Queensland is a really exciting place to live in,” Ms Dunne said.

“I was trying to channel those experiences and my own reflections of what it was like to grow up in the area, what the backyards looked like, what we did as kids.

“A lot of that comes through in the imagery of the book: a lot of the inspiration was actually taken from my own garden.

“The physical environment that we live in up here is beautiful.”

Ms Dunne hoped her illustrations would inspire kids to become avid readers.

The stories, including Hotel for Bees, will be available in print, electronic, and audio formats at Queensland’s public libraries and Indigenous Knowledge Centres.