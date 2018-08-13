Menu
Erin Dunne won the CQU Creates 2018 Award prize of $1000. Ms Dunne's winning piece was an ink and charcoal portrait entitled Weekends with Paige in Clermont.
Rocky artist's meaningful work earns her award

Sean Fox
13th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
DESPITE entering the CQU Creates 2018 Award competition for the first time, Erin Dunne's knack for creating art pieces has paid off greatly.

The former CQUniversity student recently won the CQU Creates 2018 Award which granted her $1000.

Ms Dunne's winning piece was an ink and charcoal portrait entitled Weekends with Paige in Clermont.

The Rockhampton artist said her portrait was a "spontaneous drawing of my partner Paige” which she completed during their weekend routine at Paige's house in Clermont.

Its meaning "gently asserts our presence as LGBTQI+ people living, working and flourishing in Central Queensland”.

Llewellyn Swallow's piece entitled Salute to Gai-I.
CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman says CQU Creates encouraged rising artists to showcase their work.

"We believe that seeing, enjoying and creating artworks makes our communities exciting places in which to work and live,” Professor Bowman said.

CQU Creates 2018 officially opened last Friday at CQUniversity in North Rockhampton.

Glenda Hobdell's piece entitled "Connexion Time and Tide".

The roadshow will also tour to the CQUniversity Mackay, Bundaberg and Gladstone Marina campuses.

In 2018, 44 entries were received which represented a wide array of contemporary art which includes digital music video, jewellery, sculpture, photographs, prints, acrylic and oil paintings, watercolours, pastels, ink and charcoal drawings.

Visit www.cqu.edu.au/cqucreates for more information.

