Rocky athlete pushes through injury to win gold

SPECIAL WIN: Rockhampton Grammar's Paige Willett won gold in the 100m hurdles at the Queensland schools athletics championships.

ATHLETICS: Paige Willett says determination is one of her greatest strengths and it was there for all to see at the Queensland schools championships in Brisbane.

The 16-year-old pushed through a knee injury to win gold in the 16 years 100m hurdles in a time of 14.42secs.

She grabbed the lead at the sixth hurdle and, despite stumbling on the last, managed to hold on to claim victory and qualify for the nationals in Cairns in December.

Paige was one of five Rockhampton Grammar School students who competed at the championships.

Jayden Mills won silver in the 2000m steeplechase and the 1500m, and will also head to the nationals.

Miranda Chopping won bronze in the 3000m race walk and Ulrich Kruger won bronze in the 3000m.

Ulrich also made the final of the 1500m, as did Darcy Milfull in the 800m.

Paige rated her gold medal win as "very special” given the circumstances.

"I hurt my knee when I was warming up for my heat on Saturday but I went through my race and it was fine,” she said.

"Come Sunday I couldn't finish my warm-up but I just told myself 'put it to the back of your mind, it's only 14 seconds and it's done'.

"I had a pretty slow start to the race and stumbled pretty badly on the last hurdle but I managed to finish first.

"It was pure determination that got me there. I knew I had to ignore everything that had happened and just concentrate on what I had to do.”

Paige said she was nervous heading into the event, given her preparation had been limited due to other niggling injuries.

She is now focusing her attention on the nationals, where she will compete in the under-18 division.

"It's going to be tough because I will be competing with girls a year older than me,” she said.

"My goal is to get a PB and hopefully make the final.”

Paige's main aim is to clock a world junior qualifying time, which would see her on track for a start at the World Youth Olympics.

She said she was only a few hundredths of a second off that time and was determined to reach that goal.

"I just need to work hard, train hard and compete hard,” she said.

Paige started athletics in Emerald as an 11-year-old when her family was living in Tieri. She took an immediate liking to sprinting and hurdles and that quickly developed as her area of expertise.

She continues to develop her technique under RGS coach Peter Delley and the Sunshine Coast's Nick Bennett but dad George takes a leading role in her training.

"I love having Dad as my coach,” Paige said.

"He's good at calming me down before my races and he understands me so it's really good.”