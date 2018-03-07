Rocky athlete shines, winning two medals at state titles

ATHLETICS: Rockhampton's Jayden Mills has raced away from the Queensland junior athletics championships in Brisbane with a gold and a silver medal.

The 16-year-old won the 2km steeplechase and finished second in the 1500m.

He will now test himself against the country's best at the nationals in Sydney in a fortnight's time.

Coach Scott Lawton was pleased with the performance from his charge and is confident it will hold him in good stead for the nationals.

"We were hoping for medals, but the states was also going to give us a guide to see just how he was travelling,” he said.

Mills moved from Brisbane to Rockhampton about four years ago and joined forces with Lawton, who quickly realised the young talent had the makings of a champion.

"He has such a good running style, it's just lovely to watch,” Lawton said.

"He really is a natural; you can't coach that.

"He's got such a passion for running. He just loves it.

"He's very calm, he's dedicated and he's also a good leader who works well with the younger members of the squad and is very encouraging towards them.”

When Mills returns from the nationals, he will click into cross country mode with a view to gaining selection in the Capricornia team to compete at the state titles in July.

Lawton, who has been coaching for five years and has more than 20 athletes in his squad, believes the sky is the limit for Mills.

"He's right up there with the best I've coached. He's a quality athlete and it's really up to him just how far he wants to go. It's a very hard sport, running, but if Jayden can keep his head down and stays focused on it, he will go a long way.”