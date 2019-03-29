Rocky athletes ready to race at Sydney Olympic Park

STAR DUO: Rockhampton's Mirae Ries and Miranda Chopping will compete at the Australian junior and open age track and field championships in Sydney next week.

STAR DUO: Rockhampton's Mirae Ries and Miranda Chopping will compete at the Australian junior and open age track and field championships in Sydney next week. RACHAEL McDONALD

ATHLETICS: Mirae Ries and Miranda Chopping cannot wait to set foot on the track at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre.

The talented Rockhampton duo will head south to represent Queensland at the Australian junior and open age track and field championships.

More than 3500 athletes will compete at the week-long event, which starts on April 1.

Ries will line up in the under-15 girls 90m hurdles and Chopping in the under-15 girls 3000m race walk.

It has been a challenging journey for Ries since she swapped her ballet slippers for running spikes about three years ago.

Athletics proved a natural fit and she found her niche in sprints and jumping events.

Her fledgling career was cut short when she ruptured her ACL in training when she was just 12.

She received the results of her MRI just as she boarded a plane bound for the Queensland schools championships.

A devastated Ries had reconstructive surgery two months later and steeled herself for 12 months of gruelling rehabilitation.

Remarkably, the determined youngster returned to athletics, and soon after her then coach Brett Richards indicated she had the makings of a hurdler.

Ries embraced the idea, knuckled down to training and quickly found success.

"It's very challenging and it requires a lot of dedication at training,” Ries said.

Rockhampton's Mirae Ries and Miranda Chopping get in a training run before their representative duties. RACHAEL McDONALD

"It's about getting your technique right while maintaining your speed over the distance.

"You have to make sure you get the right height and the correct number of steps between them.

"You have to concentrate very hard.”

Ries is excited about her first nationals and the chance to compete at Sydney Olympic Park.

"I'd really like to make the finals and run a good time. A PB would be great,” she said.

Chopping, 14, is a gifted all-rounder.

She is a national level swimmer, a state netballer and a handy tennis player.

She had an early introduction to athletics and developed into an accomplished long distance runner and high jumper.

She explains how she basically fell into race walking.

"No one in Rockhampton does it so me and my sister Marlee basically taught ourselves and would compete against each other,” she said.

"We liked it because it was something different.”

Chopping fast made her mark in the sport, and booked her place in the Queensland team after winning silver at the state championships a fortnight ago.

"It was good to know that even when I hadn't had that much training I could get silver. That made me excited to see what I could do if I got more training,” she said.

Chopping has joined the Queensland Race Walking Club, where she is working with David Smith, a former Olympic race walker and father of Rio Olympian Dane Bird-Smith.

She said walking was far more challenging than most people realised.

"No one thinks it's hard but it really hurts your legs. It's very easy to be disqualified so you have to make sure you are doing everything right for the whole race,” she said.

"Three thousand metres is a long way. The middle of the race is when you really start to hurt but you just have to push through.”

Chopping said it would be "cool” to represent Queensland.

"I don't think I will medal but top six would be good,” she said.