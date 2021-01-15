Rocky Australia Day celebrations moved again

Rockhampton’s Australia Day festivities have been moved again because of heightened COVID-19 concerns and feedback from residents.

Acting mayor Neil Fisher recently said the event would be held on the bank of the Fitzroy River, but Rockhampton Regional Council announced on Friday afternoon it would in fact be held at Kershaw Gardens.

“We’ve had a lot of community feedback on the best location for this year’s event and we’ve taken that all on board in picking a spot,” Cr Fisher said.

“The Heritage Village is unfortunately out this year due to the temporary closure. We had originally been looking at Riverside but following concerns from the community around social distancing as well as concerns from Darumbal People Aboriginal Corporation about that location, council has decided to move it to Kershaw Gardens.

Cr Fisher said there would be music, entertainment, and food at the free event.

“We know that Kershaw Gardens is a space well used on Australia Day so we’ve set the event where those who want a quiet picnic or trip to the playground will still be able to do so,” he said.

“The event will feature live music with food vendors on site including an Aussie BBQ and licenced bar, or you can pre-order a delicious grazing box from local businesses. Popular band Silky Fuzz are headlining the event to cap off a great Australia Day.”

The event begins at 3pm with live music by Denvah, which will be followed by a citizenship ceremony welcoming the council’s Australia Day Award winner announcements.