Rocky author's debut novel launches nationally today

Pam McKay
| 26th Apr 2017 9:22 AM
Author Anna Daniels signs a copy of her debut novel, Girl in Between, for her former English teacher Gayle Cunningham from The Cathedral College.
Author Anna Daniels signs a copy of her debut novel, Girl in Between, for her former English teacher Gayle Cunningham from The Cathedral College. PAULINE CROW

ANNA Daniels' debut novel Girl in Between is released nationally today but Rockhampton book lovers got a sneak peek inside the pages of the romantic comedy at the weekend.

The Rockhampton author and her publisher Louise Thurtell from Allen & Unwin were guests at a special event held at The Cathedral College on Saturday.

An Afternoon with Anna featured a re-enactment of a scene from the book and a Q&A with Anna and Louise who offered an insight into what was involved in getting the novel into print.

Members of the 120-strong audience also got to buy advanced copies of the book, which Anna was happy to sign.

Set in Rockhampton, Girl in Between follows the fortunes of Lucy and her best friend Rosie, two women in their early 30s who are on a quest to sort out their lives.

"It's fun, it's very Aussie, it's very light-hearted and I just hope that it makes people laugh,” Anna said of her creation, which came to life after her original manuscript was short-listed for the prestigious Vogel Literary Award.

"Girl in Between is for anyone who's ever wondered what they should do next.”

Anna, who graduated from TCC in 1998, is a journalist, presenter and producer and a familiar face on Network Ten's The Project.

Her love of the written word was something that became apparent at a very young age.

"I've always wanted to be a writer, since I was five years old, and becoming a published author has always been my dearest dream,” she said.

"Now that I've done it I've realised that you really can do anything that you put your mind to.”

Author Anna Daniels and publisher Louise Thurtell.
Author Anna Daniels and publisher Louise Thurtell. pam mckay

Louise said the first things that struck her about Anna's work were the liveliness of the narrative voice and the humour.

"I read so many manuscripts that have bland, forgettable narrative voices whereas Anna's narrative voice was so lively and engaging and the characters really shone,” she said.

"Because I come from a country town as well I really love the way that she had depicted a regional town in a positive way.”

Louise, who has worked in publishing for more than 25 years, said the most satisfying part of her work was unearthing new talent and helping writers turn their work into something "really readable and wonderful”.

She said there had never been a better time for aspiring authors, with all publishers looking for new writers.

"Make sure that you read a lot, once you've finished writing a manuscript make sure you revise and revise and revise before you send it in and ensure you have a strong narrative voice - that's probably the best advice I can give,” she said.

Girl in Between is on sale from today at Big W, Target, Kmart, good book stores and online.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
