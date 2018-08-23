Rocky author's novel hits international stage

MAKING AN IMPACT: Rockhampton author and TV presenter Anna Daniels at a book signing for her debut novel, Girl in Between.

THE German translation of Anna Daniels' debut novel Girl in Between will be used to promote Rockhampton and the broader Central Queensland region.

The romantic comedy, which is set in the Beef Capital, was released nationally in April last year but has just been launched in Germany by publishers Random House.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll believes it will make an "appropriate publicity tool” and help promote positive, ongoing relationships with key German stakeholders.

"German visitors love this destination for the same reasons that we locals do, and we are always looking for opportunities to expand our German markets,” Ms Carroll said.

"We've worked with Anna for many years and when she mentioned some time ago the idea of it being translated into German I thought it might be a good way to help sell our wonderful region.

"Anna's book will make a nice little PR gift when we host German tourism wholesalers and inbound tourism operators.

"The first person I will be gifting this book to be will be Kai Ostermann, the Tourism and Events Queensland international director based in Germany, and I know he will absolutely love it.”

Rockhampton-born Anna is thrilled that her novel is now in book stores in Germany.

"I was hoping to put Rocky on the map as a setting for the rest of Australia but I never thought I would be putting it on the map for Germany so it's a lovely outcome.

"Hopefully it goes well over there and attracts more people to the region.”

Anna Daniels tucks into a camel burger at the Cunnamulla Coffee Shop during her latest segment for TV show, The Project.

Anna explains that a copy of Girl in Between found its way to Random House in Germany through the active rights department of Allen & Unwin, which published the novel in Australia.

She received a call in May last year, saying the rights had been sold to Germany.

"When I got that call it all seemed in the too distant future but today it became very real when it was actually published,” she said.

The book has been given a different title (Das große Glück mag kleine Fehler) and a different cover, but Anna said publishers generally tried to stick as true as they could to the original text.

The gregarious author said given her strong family connection to Germany, it was no wonder they were on board.

Her brother Carl's wife, Betina, is German and their three children - Finn, Luca and Daisy - are all bilingual.

Betina's mother Rita relocated from Germany to Rockhampton and Anna's grandfather Fred Shotker, who started Shotker's Pharmacy in William St, was half German.

Anna is still trying to set up a meeting with music superstar Cher, who features prominently in the book.

Cher performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

"I have bought a ticket to her concert in Brisbane on September 28 and in Sydney on October 18 to maximise my chances,” she said.

"I ran into Tourism Minister Kate Jones in Brisbane a few weeks back and told her I was on a quest to get my book to Cher. She said to send a copy to her office in Ashgrove and she would see what she could do.

"I'd love to get it to Cher. I'd love to meet her, give her a copy and get a photo with her - that would be the ultimate.”

Anna is busy with speaking engagements, attending writers' festivals and workshops and presenting stories on Network Ten's The Project.

In her latest segment, she visited the drought-ravaged towns of Cunnamulla and Winton in western Queensland.

"I was really struck by the generosity of the people I spoke to and their willingness to tell their story,” Anna said.

Anna was impressed by the residents' resilience and courage and their ingenuity as they continued to battle the drought and the central west's declining population.

She featured the Cunnamulla Coffee Shop, which has diversified into camel burgers in the wake of so many cattle properties being forced to de-stock.

"I was really glad to be able to shine a light on the people there and how brave they are,” Anna said.

"It's terribly dry. I've never seen a more drought-stricken area in Queensland.

"Driving from Cunnamulla to Charleville to fly back to Brisbane, the landscape was absolutely desolate.”