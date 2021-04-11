Rocky bakery manager celebrates 40 years at Coles

Coles Rockhampton bakery manager Toni Williams and the team at her celebration morning tea. Picture: Contributed

Coles Rockhampton bakery manager Toni Williams and the team at her celebration morning tea. Picture: Contributed

A Rockhampton bakery manager has celebrated a 40-year career milestone at Coles.

Back in 1980, when Malcolm Fraser was the Australian Prime Minister and Michael Jackson was the best-selling artist worldwide, Toni Williams put her name down to apply for a job at Coles in South Rockhampton and never imagined it would turn into a fulfilling, lifelong career.

More than four decades later, Ms Williams said she had gained experience across a number of different roles throughout the store, from grocery packer and checkout operator to customer service manager.

However, it was her current role as bakery manager that she thought was the best thing since sliced bread.

“I have a fantastic job,” she said.

“I work with an amazing team, and there is a real sense of pride and accomplishment when we fill our shelves each day with quality, freshly baked goods.

“We have a close-knit town here in Rockhampton that Coles fosters. I’ve always enjoyed getting involved in fundraising initiatives and I like to think I’ve become a friendly face among our community.”

She said her time at Coles had been filled with fond memories, including serving celebrities, providing stock for My Kitchen Rules contestants, and being awarded checkout operator of the year in 1985 for her speed and accuracy skills — she processed 26 items in 30 seconds on the manual check-outs.

She said working with the team felt like being part of a big family.

“If you go to work with a sense of pride and work to the best of your ability, your job will always be rewarding,” she said.

MORE BUSINESS STORIES:

Business opens with state of the art laser cutting machine

Yeppoon businesswoman to open new store in Rocky CBD

New cinema for Yeppoon in major redevelopment

