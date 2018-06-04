Rocky bakery named as one of Qld's top small businesses

A PASTRY loving pair have been recognised with a major state-wide award after the success of their gluten free bakery.

Three years ago, Simone Lawrie and Keely Roberts opened the doors of Artisan Gluten Free Bakery with a mission of closing the gap between food intolerance and good quality treats.

The pair have been recognised by a Business Queensland initiative called '100 Faces of Small Business' for their contribution and success.

With small businesses making up 97.5 per cent of all Queensland businesses, the initiative will showcase the human stories behind the selected businesses and inspire others to "start, grow and employ more staff for their own small business”.

When Ms Lawrie and Ms Roberts heard of the scheme, they decided to nominate their business as one of Queensland's most notable small businesses.

They were pleasantly surprised to learn they had been selected as one of two Rockhampton businesses on the final list.

"We were really excited,” Ms Lawrie said.

"It gets our name out there and is recognition for our staff and bakers and the hard work they put into these beautiful products.

"Keely and I went to the awards night and celebrated with our staff and just made them understand the reason we are successful is because of them.

"They are a huge part of our business and they are very much committed to what we do.

"They take it very seriously; their jobs and what we do for the coeliac and gluten-intolerant.”

Since opening, Artisan has received resounding support from the community and Rockhampton Regional Council.

"Lots of other small businesses have also supported us by buying our products,” Ms Lawrie said.

"We distribute to 60 wholesale customers. We're selling to IGA and we've got wholesale customers in Biloela, Emerald, Mackay, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

"Just in the last week, when we went down to Brisbane for the '100 Faces of Small Business' launch, we secured three Foodworks in Brisbane.

"There's still a gap in the market for quality gluten-free products and particularly bakery products that people have missed out on for quite a while.”

Ms Lawrie said it was rewarding to see the delight on people's faces when they tasted their products.

"They're overwhelmed with the quality and taste and they say it tastes just like normal food,” she said.

Their next goal is to supply Foodworks across Australia and one day take their products overseas.

"We're making a lot of contacts and talking to a lot of people and doing research into what's lacking in the overseas markets and where our products would be a good fit,” Ms Lawrie said.

"We'd love to continue and keep pushing to create something to put us on the map.

"Here we come!”