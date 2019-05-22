Rocky band impresses with brand new single

Lily Chellingsworth, as part of ViperSnatch, will perform at the Sandy Krak Festival on Saturday in Emu Park.

CENTRAL Queensland artist Lily Chellingsworth is a band member of ViperSnatch who will take to the stage this weekend at Emu Park for the Sandy Krak Festival.

ViperSnatch recently released their first single, Stupid Bitch which is available on all streaming platforms from Spotify and Apple Music to Soundcloud.

"Our single was recorded, mixed and mastered locally by Jimmy Asher of Cane Toad,” Lily said.

"We also found support for this project from Pandamic during its production...make sure you check it out, there's certainly a lot more to come.”

You'll hear ViperSnatch's material at the much-anticipated music event that will be held from 2pm on Saturday at the Pine Beach Hotel beer garden.

How old were you when you realised you wanted to pursue music? And how did you go about it?

I have been interested in pursuing music my whole life.

I started writing songs from the moment I could write.

I competed in a high school battle of the bands when I was 15 as a singer with a backing track but really aspired to be part of a band and create original music.

It was at this battle of the bands that I met an instrumental group looking for a vocalist and I eagerly put my hand up.

From there I went on to be a part of duos before eventually deciding to knuckle down and pick up a guitar for myself and start my own band instead of joining others.

Are you performing solo at the festival; and what can audience members expect from your performance?

I will be performing as a member of ViperSnatch at the festival.

We have been together for one year as of April and are predominantly a girl band producing powerful party anthems and commentating on social issues. Stuck somewhere between alternative rock, grunge and punk.

We recently played at HeckFest alongside Brisbane bands such as Pandamic, Walken, VOIID and Something Something Explosion.

We are known for the organisation of events such as SpookFest and Stupid Cupid Sessions.

We love to encourage emerging artists and be an active member in the local music scene.

What is the greatest piece of advice you've been given in relation to your craft?

I think the greatest advice I've ever received in regards to being a creator is to not care what other people think so much.

It can be really scary to put yourself out there and can feel very weird having to promote yourself.

I've had a lot of negative feedback in regards to some of the content I like to write about. Some people like to refer to it as feminist in nature and there is still a lot of stigma surrounding that term and other people seem to dislike seeing someone really putting themselves out there and standing up for themselves when being told to take a step back.

So really, it's all about remembering why you're doing what you're doing and staying true to yourself and your cause.

What do you believe is your strongest musical attribute? Vocals, instrument?

My strongest musical attribute is my vocals.

Though I like to believe that my guitar playing will soon catch up.

I have only been playing for as long as ViperSnatch has existed so get a load of that when you watch us play.

How did you jump on board to be in the Sandy Krak Festival line-up?

We've had Masters of Mayhem play at an event we organised in February, Stupid Cupid Sessions. So the boys hit us up to join them at their event which I think was really nice of them. Thanks guys.