Rocky band set to smooth over audiences on overseas tour

ALTERNATIVE psychedelic blues with a tasty Queensland tropics twist is what you get when you throw together a couple of music loving mates, who appreciate a beer and a good gig.

The local band Silky Fuzz, which was brought to life in February last year, was formed after Graydon Kennedy took drummer Bailey Connor to hear guitarist and lead vocalist, Luther Hurman play.

After hearing him play Bailey insisted they "weren't gonna let this one go", so the boys started playing together but soon realised they needed someone on bass guitar.

Along came Alistair White. Although he had no experience in playing guitar he quickly learnt the ropes and after a first sketchy gig, was a natural.

A year into playing at least two gigs every weekend, the boys added another member to the band with Karl Reinhardt on the keys, another mate who learnt how to play specifically for the band.

With plenty of practise under their belts, Silky Fuzz is now set to take their Rocky act international with their American tour kicking off in October this year.

The boys said their heads are still spinning trying to come to terms with the fact that they get the opportunity to play in places like 6th Street in Austin, Texas.

"ACL festival is on at the same time we are over there which is a massive music festival so we are going to play around the outside of where it is and see what happens," Graydon said.

"The aim is to get our foot in the door really or open for a decent act," Bailey said.

The boys got the chance to head over to America after a chance meeting with a festival organiser.

"He rocked into the pub I was working at one day and said 'I'm starting a festival, you should come check it out'," Graydon said.

"I said I actually just started a band and he said 'no way, let me come listen to you guys'."

After that he invited the band to play at the music festival he had organised.

"He fell in love with our sound and as soon as we finished on stage at the festival he said we're going to America."

The boys are set to play the pub circuit while they are over there and hope to learn more about how the industry works.

Before they head overseas they will play one last major gig, River Sessions in Mackay, which is set to be on of their biggest audiences yet.

