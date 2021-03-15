Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

A Rockhampton band will headline a music festival next month that promises six days of musical entertainment.

Winton’s Way Out West Fest will be held from April 6 to 11.

Jeremy Marou of Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, which will be one of the headline acts, said the festival was one of his favourites.

“I think this is our third festival,” he said.

“I think we might have been on the very first one.

“It’s just a beautiful spot, and to be honest these festivals that are popping up are some of the best festivals to go to.

“As musicians playing at these we just think it’s great that they’re putting themselves on the line.

“People in Queensland definitely should get tickets and get out to this festival.”

The festival line-up.

Busby Marou recently became ambassadors for Tourism and Events Queensland, which Mr Marou said required little change of behaviour on his part.

“It’s something we promote regardless,” he said.

“We just love Queensland.

“The tourism industry’s going to really rely on the music industry and vice versa.

“What does attract people is events. Events popping up in places like Winton where people might not normally go.

“We’re Australian, our music’s still great, so don’t let the fact that we’ve got a big American headline act stop you from coming out.”