Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou. Photo: Russell Shakespeare
Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou. Photo: Russell Shakespeare
Music

Rocky band to headline Winton music festival

Timothy Cox
15th Mar 2021 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton band will headline a music festival next month that promises six days of musical entertainment.

Winton’s Way Out West Fest will be held from April 6 to 11.

Jeremy Marou of Rockhampton duo Busby Marou, which will be one of the headline acts, said the festival was one of his favourites.

“I think this is our third festival,” he said.

“I think we might have been on the very first one.

“It’s just a beautiful spot, and to be honest these festivals that are popping up are some of the best festivals to go to.

“As musicians playing at these we just think it’s great that they’re putting themselves on the line.

“People in Queensland definitely should get tickets and get out to this festival.”

The festival line-up.
The festival line-up.

Busby Marou recently became ambassadors for Tourism and Events Queensland, which Mr Marou said required little change of behaviour on his part.

“It’s something we promote regardless,” he said.

“We just love Queensland.

“The tourism industry’s going to really rely on the music industry and vice versa.

“What does attract people is events. Events popping up in places like Winton where people might not normally go.

“We’re Australian, our music’s still great, so don’t let the fact that we’ve got a big American headline act stop you from coming out.”

busby marou way out west fest
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of attempting to stab police dog to face court

        Premium Content Man accused of attempting to stab police dog to face court

        Crime He was wanted by police in relation to an alleged serious assault at a Landsborough home last week.

        Citizen science ‘way of the future’ for CQ

        Premium Content Citizen science ‘way of the future’ for CQ

        Community Team Turtle CQ’s Crystal Kean has been volunteering for a number of years.

        CQ mine worker busted with drug utensil

        Premium Content CQ mine worker busted with drug utensil

        Crime “You’ve got a young child. Set a good example for them,” Magistrate Cameron Press...

        Fire breaks out in Wandal home

        Premium Content Fire breaks out in Wandal home

        News A fire crew was sent out about 3.15pm.