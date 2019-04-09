Rocky bank branch launches worthy campaign

THE Commonwealth Bank is hosting a fundraising campaign this month to support the CommBank Foundation's national charity partner, the Clown Doctors.

Last Friday, the team at the Commonwealth Bank's Rockhampton branch dressed up and sold lolly bags in a show of support for the Clown Doctors.

The Clown Doctors is the core program of the Humour Foundation - a not-for-profit organisation that delivers doctors dressed as clowns to treat sick children in hospital to a dose of humour.

Last year, CBA raised almost $200,000 from the fundraising efforts of its branch network.

Rockhampton branch manager Isabella Burbury said the bank's history with the Clown Doctors spanned more than 20 years.

"Our fundraising efforts for Clown Doctors is something we are very proud of,” she said.

"Knowing that we can provide support to Clown Doctors in their effort to bring much- needed laughter and fun to sick children means a lot to our staff. It's also heartwarming to have our local community get behind the effort as well.”

Tony Warner, chief executive of the Humour Foundation, commended CBA's commitment to helping the Clown Doctors.

"There's nothing pleasant about being a sick kid in hospital, but the Clown Doctors help lighten the serious side of hospital for kids and their families with over 230,000 visits a year,” he said.

"We rely on the generosity of our donors and the ongoing support of organisations like CBA that help build awareness and funds on our behalf.

"We'd like to sincerely thank CBA and its customers - their funds will go a long way in helping us continue to bring the magic of Clown Doctors to sick kids in hospitals around the country.”

Donations to The Clown Doctors can be made at any Commonwealth Bank branch throughout April or online at commbank.com.au/ clowndoctors.