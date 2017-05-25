Rocky bar to give blindfolded singles intimate love chance

IN THE age of swiping left or right, talking through Emoji and gif language, the personal touch of face to face dating can be lost.

Chango Chango are here to help and will host their first speed dating round this Sunday night.

They are after 20 eligible Rockhampton bachelors and bachelorettes aged between 19-29 initially.

Co-owner and organiser Rachel Ferrer said it was all about assisting connecting people with the end goal of finding a 'spark'.

"Hopefully participants will be at ease and also have a bit of fun," she said.

"Social media dating can see people come across differently, in speed dating it is all about instinct and old fashioned values.

"And people eventually meet anyway so this way you know what you are getting and allowing people to feel more comfortable.

"It has generated a lot of interest online, it is the talk of the town almost. We have had quite a number of people come forward."

With a free drink at arrival, plus a meal and dessert, the venue will host this exclusively for the men and women looking for love.

There will be a $30 entry fee, purely so people do take it seriously.

Over her time at the venue, she has found it a bit of a CBD hotspot already, a place singles already mingle.

"We are hoping people do get matches made and find a good outcome," she said.

"We naturally find Sundays here is a popular spot to meet up, so we want to be that official hotspot for singles.

"It is a bit different, for the first round the participants will be blind folded, and we will prompt topics of discussion so the awkwardness is limited.

"Then the males will go from table to table. We think it will be fun."

If you are an eligible participant or know someone ideal, tag them in the comments below.