Rocky barbershop expands after successful year in business

WHEN Miguel Krzywdzinski finally found the new space to expand his growing business, he envisioned it straight away.

After nearly two years of running his successful business, Groom Barbershop, the 25-year-old decided to part with the shop Allenstown and search for a bigger space.

"We were tucked away before and just needed more room," he said.

"Having a place that also had more exposure was important."

The Rockhampton man started his trade at 19-years-old after seeing a gap in the region's men's hair scene.

"I always wanted to be a hairdresser but when I was younger I put it off and worked other high school jobs," he said.

"But I never really liked any of those jobs so I decided to start a hairdressing apprenticeship and I really loved it.

After managing some salons in town I really wanted to open up my own business and create my own sort of barbershop atmosphere."

Groom Barbershop prides itself on creating space where strangers can walk out as mates and giving Rocky guys a killer cut.

"I've worked in a lot of salons here and I noticed there wasn't really a space where men could go to get certain grooming services," he said.

After tending to more than 100 clients a week, Miguel started looking for a new space he could turn into his dream.

Miguel said the new space in Frenchville was not only much bigger, but had the luxury and sophistication of a traditional space.

"It's a mix of modern and traditional styling and cuts," he said.

The bigger space enabled Miguel to bring in more stations and eventually more staff.

"We are all really enjoying the new space, I've got some long-term goals for it too," he said.

Miguel said other Groom barbershops could soon be popping up around CQ as he planned to expand his brand into nearby towns.

Groom Barbershop was now located at 2/176 Berserker St, Frenchville.