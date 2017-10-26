Rocky barks back at 'dangerous' dog ban

Sunshine Coast Councillors will discuss a plan to manage the region's dangerous and menacing dogs.

POOCH owners of Central Queensland have fired up in defence of their pets after a opinion piece called for a ban on "dangerous” dogs.

In a post on social media, columnist Kerri Sackville explained her stance on banning presumably safe dogs who could easily turn on their owners.

Kerri named several breeds that she thought were too dangerous for suburbia including rottweilers and pitbulls.

Hundreds of canine owners jumped to the defence of their fury friends with more than 550 comments with the vast majority praising the "dangerous” breeds as lovable family members.

The Morning Bulletin asked our readers whether cattle dogs, bull terriers, dobermans, German shepherds, rottweilers and pitbulls should be banned with a flood of comments similar to the ones below:

- "Certainly no. I believe it is the way they are raised by their owners that determines their nature. Jack and Bear greeting a visitor 🐾🐾🐾🐾”

- "They do their job 100%. My kids crawl all over them, poke and prod them but when the sun goes down or if your on the other side of the fence.. THEY GO TO WORK”

"When will people realise that it's how a pet is treated and raised that determines how they act and react? How about we enforce a ban on HUMANS that aren't capable of raising a pet the right way... educate people to be able to recognise the signs when a pet is in distress, which is the main reason why pets lash out against people.”

- "Na.”

"Absolutely not! I work in a vet clinic and we have to muzzle many different breeds, these no more than others, it's got to do with an individual dogs training and socialising. How about mandatory licensing for dogs, where owners need to complete a dog course first.”

- "I was a Local Laws Officer with Livingstone Shire and Rockhampton Regional Council for years investigating dog attacks....I can say without prejudice that breed was rarely the problem.”