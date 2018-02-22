Rocky barrister announced as new Supreme Court judge

Chairman of board of directors of Rockhampton Leagues Club and barrister Graeme Crow will be the new Supreme Court of Rockhampton judge. He is pictured with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park.

A NEW Supreme Court Justice for Central Queensland has been announced.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath today announced the new Supreme Court Justice for Central Queensland will be Rockhampton barrister Graeme Crow QC .

Mr Crow will take up the role on Monday and will replace retiring Central Judge, Justice Duncan McMeekin.

Justice McMeekin is retiring after a four decade law career.

"It is a pleasure to announce that a lawyer who has dedicated his career to justice in regional Queensland will continue to deliver for the people of Rockhampton as Central Judge," Mrs D'Ath said.

"Graeme Crow has practised in personal injury, commercial and estate litigation for the past 26 years and brings a wealth of experience to his new role."

Graeme Crow has a Bachelor of Laws (1989) and a Bachelor of Commerce and began practice as a Barrister in Rockhampton in 1991. He was appointed Senior Counsel in 2010 when he made history as the first barrister born, raised, educated and practising in Rockhampton to take silk.

"I would also like to thank Justice McMeekin for his distinguished service to Central Queensland as the Central Judge for the past decade," Mrs D'Ath said.

"The role of a judicial officer is a significant one and his Honour discharged his judicial responsibilities with distinction.

"On behalf of the Government I thank his Honour for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

His valedictory ceremony will be held on March 9 in Rockhampton.