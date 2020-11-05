Rocky-based Texan Tiffany shares insight into US election

NEW HOME: Taking time out from her busy new life in Central Queensland, American Tiffany Fleming has shed some light on what has turned out to be a drama-filled US election.

ROCKHAMPTON resident Tiffany Fleming has joined millions of other people around the world in watching the tumultuous US election play out with bated breath.

Hailing from Texas, Ms Fleming shared her tale with the Morning Bulletin a few months ago about meeting an Aussie bloke in Nashville, falling in love and moving to Rocky before COVID-19 blocked her ability to return home to see her family.

NEW HOME: American Tiffany Fleming is loving her new life with her Aussie partner Dale Graff and his daughter Amelia in Central Queensland but her way home to visit her family is blocked by coronavirus restrictions.

This year was the first US election that the Rockhampton real estate agent has had to watch things play out from afar, through the lens of Australia's media coverage.

"Surprisingly (the US election is) getting more coverage than Australia's own election," Ms Fleming said.

"It's all over the TV and it's just been interesting to watch and get my co-worker and friend's feedback on what they were seeing."

While she didn't wish to identify her own political affiliation, Ms Fleming was able to share insights into how her family and friends back home perceived the election campaign and Donald Trump.

"A lot of my family are a little bit anxious to find out the results of it because it could mean a big life change, as far as who wins," she said.

"There's clearly a lot of people in America who are Trump supporters and there's quite a few who are not Trump supporters. (Trump) is more of a business man and runs the country as so.

"If Biden gets in, a lot of them are afraid that it's going to become more of a socialist country. They're worried for the stability of their jobs and security."

American Tiffany Fleming has loved discovering Australia’s natural beauty during her time here.

Contrary to the coverage we were seeing on Australian TV, Ms Fleming said her family and friends were seeing a lot more of the good things that Trump was doing "to fight the good fight" in America.

Despite being constantly torn down by the Democrats, he came across as "less easily bought" and someone who would "stand strong against his bullies", she said.

Texas was confirmed to have "turned red" in yesterday's election counting, voting to re-elect Donald Trump as President.

Ms Fleming said Texans recognised Mr Trump's efforts to forge peace with North Korea, make deals with China trying to get jobs back into Amercia, put tariffs on Chinese imports, along with presiding over a booming economy with low unemployment, which had been flying high before the coronavirus struck.

Tiffany Fleming making friends with some Aussie wildlife.

With allegations of voter fraud swirling and imminent court challenges to election results, Ms Fleming said she had no idea what to expect regarding the election outcome but suspected that Trump would find a way to secure re-election.

It could be hours, days, weeks or even months before we know for sure who will officially bear the title of "leader of the free world".

Missing her family dearly, Ms Fleming is now operating on the assumption that it will be 2022 before she is able to return to her beloved Texas.