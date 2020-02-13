Rocky ‘battler’ runs for council to clean up crime

SunCity volunteer Club Manager and former primary school teacher Shane Latcham has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of the Division One councillor, after Cr Rose Swadling announced her resignation in June last year.

Hoping to “continue the good work” of Cr Swadling, Mr Latcham, 50, said his priorities would be tackling the city’s escalating crime problem as well as creating more sporting and park facilities.

“I’m more about working as part of a team and obviously council has got a plan for the immediate future,” Mr Latcham said.

“One of the biggest issues I’ve noticed through talking to people and seeing on Facebook all the time is the amount of crime in this area. It’s not just restricted to us – it’s throughout the state but I just think our residents, especially in Division One, have a right to feel safe and secure.

“Obviously I will be looking at how I can get community consultations and assist in the process of reducing crime in this town. It’s primarily a responsibility of the police but I think if we can somehow get more community involved and proactive to try and reduce crime it would be a lot better.”

Mr Latcham said a name and shame system, and better communication between locals could be a way to tackle the issue.

“You could do a modern day version of a neighbourhood watch and people could report incidents to that ­without telling who they are. It could make the community more aware of what’s happened around the place and help the police,” he said.

“There’s been a real renewed growth trying to cater for lifestyle in this area – there are a lot more parks and exercise facilities and they could probably expand on that with shaded playground areas or something (park-wise) in Parkhurst which has been a bit forgotten.”

Mr Latcham said he had been attending council meetings this year and was impressed with “the level of respect among councillors”.

“They work well with one another and I’d like to think I’d slot in and keep doing the good work Rose has been doing,” he said.

“It just seems to be working. There’s a lot of positive energy coming out of meetings and they are making fairly sound decisions.

“As much as I love change, I’m more about consistency and following through with immediate plans that council has got planned for the immediate future.

“Some people hate change and I have to be mindful of what the community wants.”

Mr Latcham moved to Rockhampton in 1988, and has lived in Division One for more than 10 years with his wife and three daughters.

He has worked at SunCity for more than 20 years and has been involved with the sporting complex (tennis courts) on Richardson Rd for almost 30 years.

“I am not a member of any political party. I would describe myself as a battler, as our family lives on a modest income from a single ­income,” he said.

“My wife works as an administration officer for the Queensland Government and I volunteer my time to keep the Sports Club open for the community.

“Every community has its good and bad. The thing I kind of cherish is the diversity of the people and their willingness at times to get in and get things done and I think that’s an important thing.

“When you are part of a group or organisation you can see things happening for the better of the community – that’s what drives me, being involved in part of the process that makes things happen.”

Mr Latcham has been actively involved with the Emmaus College Parents and Friends Association as treasurer this year, Rockhampton Pool Association as treasurer for 2019/20, and Frenchville State School Parents and ­Citizens Association as treasurer in 2019.

He has also been volunteering time to hold fundraising bingo events for Capricorn Animal Aid and last year volunteered at Riding for Disabled.

Mr Latcham has fully funded his campaign and said he had the “energy and enthusiasm” to be part of a team and to continue making positive contributions to the community.

“I am passionate about helping our Rockhampton community to be a better place to work, rest and play,” he said.

“I live, work and own property in Division One. My family has an active interest in this community.

“I understand the issues affecting our local community and will endeavour to support and champion initiatives that contribute to a better community.”