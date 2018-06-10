Rocky, be alert not alarmed as 9000 soldiers begin war games

Rockhampton Region residents are being asked to be 'alert but not alarmed' in the coming weeks as more than 9,000 soldiers gather for war games in Central Queensland.

The Exercise Hamel training exercise is taking place in the Shoalwater Bay training area from June 16-30 and will involve amphibious landings, tanks, other armoured vehicles and artillery moving throughout the district.

Military command has asked locals to be careful on the roads as there will be a large number of armoured convoys in transit at times.

Exercise Hamel is a major army exercise that is designed to evaluate the war fighting skills of a Brigade within a joint war fighting context.

The Brisbane-based Headquarters 1st Division / Deployable Joint Force Headquarters will practice and the 7th Brigade will be undergoing this evaluation.

As well as the Shoalwater Bay traning area, the exercise will take place in associated airspace and maritime zones of in Central Queensland.

Shoalwater Bay training area. ambush training scenario. Russell Prothero ROK231017army01

Ahead of the exercise, Australian Defence Force elements will take part in the Rockhampton Show over June 13-15.

Exercise Hamel, which takes its name from a battle fought in France in July 1918, has been designed to develop, confirm, and evaluate the foundation war fighting skills of the Army's combat forces in a combined and joint setting.

It occurs in even years with the other major annual exercise, Talisman Sabretaking place in odd numbered years.

The Battle of Hamel

The Battle of Hamel (or The Battle of Le Hamel, 4 July 1918) was a successful attack launched by the Australian Imperial Force and several American units against German positions in and around the town of Hamel in Northern France.

The battle was commanded by Lieutenant General John Monash who employed the new tactics of combined arms tactics to successfully complete the battle in 93 minutes (previous battles using conventional tactics lasted for weeks or months with high casualty rates). The battle of Hamel paved the way for the allied victory in the First World War.